Mayer ties record for most career TD receptions by Irish tight end in win over UNLV

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s offense has gotten a big lift from All-American tight end Michael Mayer, who has been simply unbeatable this season.

And somehow, he still makes plays on Saturday afternoons that you simply have to see to believe. He had one of those moments this past Saturday against UNLV.

Fighting a defensive pass interference penalty, Mayer reached his arm out and made a great one-handed catch that turned every head in Notre Dame Stadium.

Mayer talked about the catch and his game during the press conference after the win.

“I don’t even think I saw the ball, to be honest,” he said. “I just stuck out my hand and kind of hoped for the best, you know. That’s a route me and Drew (Pyne) have practiced a lot, we’ve repped a lot in practice and those type of throws. It’s one of those things that it’s me against the linebacker. Drew knows there’s a pretty good chance he throws that up that I’m going to catch it and he believed in me, and he threw it up there and I found a way to catch it, so it was a cool play.”

In total, Mayer had six catches for 115 yards and one touchdown, which tied him Ken MacAfee for most career touchdown receptions by a Notre Dame tight end, in Notre Dame’s 44-21 victory over the Rebels.

Notre Dame hits the road this Saturday to take on No. 16 Syracuse. Kickoff at the JMA Wireless Dome is slated for 12 p.m. The game will air on ABC.

