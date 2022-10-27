Live burn demonstration held at Notre Dame

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire officials took part in a live burn demonstration at the University of Notre Dame on Thursday.

Firefighters set fire to two rooms – one with smoke alarms and sprinklers, and one without.

The demonstration showed just how fast a fire can spread.

“You need smoke alarms, fire sprinklers, and firefighters in a modern home,” says Shane Ray, president of the National Fire Sprinkler Association. “So, fire is fast. You have less than three minutes to get out of your house when it catches fire today versus what you had thirty years ago.”

Ray also says there are more than 400,000 fires in buildings every year.

To make sure you’re not a victim, you should check your smoke alarm and plan an escape route, wherever you are. If there is a fire, get out, stay out, and close the door.

