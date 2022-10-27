Irish men’s basketball confident in team chemistry ahead of exhibition

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team played its first unofficial scrimmage over the weekend at DePaul in Chicago.

It’s the first time the Irish played five-on-five action against another team’s defense.

Irish fans will get their first look at the offensive juggernaut this team can be on Nov. 2 when Notre Dame hosts an exhibition against Xavier (La.).

16 Sports got a chance to talk with the team on Friday afternoon and asked them about team chemistry on the court, and what they look for to test where it’s at.

“It’s hard to put one specific attribute on it,” said Cormac Ryan, Irish guard. “You kind of get that sense though, especially when you start playing five-on-five, just kind of the way guys move, the way guys share it, and the way they talk.”

“We’re making the right decisions, just sharing the ball because that’s what we really harped on in practice,” said JJ Starling, Irish guard. “Being able to attack and make a selfless decision for a teammate, and you can tell if we’re going to have a good game if we’re doing that.”

“It’s just a natural feeling that comes over time,” said Trey Wertz, Irish guard. “I think as you just naturally start playing more with each other you just start to build off that. Returning the people that we’re returning from last year, a good amount of the same group, and then the new guys have fit in seamlessly, so it’s not really been a thing I’ve thought about, honestly.”

Tipoff for Notre Dame’s exhibition against Xavier (La.) on Nov. 2 is set for 7 p.m. at Purcell Pavilion. The team officially starts its regular season against Radford at Purcell Pavilion eight days later on Nov. 10. Tipoff for that game is set for 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.