Halloween heads to Studebaker Museum, Eddy Street with tricks, treats, and sweets

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend got a little spooky on Wednesday night!

The Studebaker National Museum held a “Trunk-or-Treat” event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event featured a spooky skeleton scavenger hunt and candy, of course!

The museum enjoys bringing families together every year to hand out sweets!

“Well, Trunk or Treat is one of our favorite events of the year, it’s an opportunity to open our doors and give out candy and help engage children and families with Studebaker history and the wonderful things we have to offer at the museum,” said Patrick Slebonick, the executive director of the Studebaker National Museum.

Six groups partnered with the museum for the event, including South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts, as well as the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center.

Meantime, near Notre Dame’s campus, families attended a trick-or-treating event at Eddy Street Commons. It featured crafts, games, refreshments, music, and more!

The official trick-or-treating hours for Halloween in South Bend this year are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

