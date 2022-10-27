Granger family creates haunted ride in back yard

Chamber of Souls
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is days away, and one Granger family is really getting into the Halloween spirit.

Granger resident John Hoke has been creating Halloween displays for years.

But this year, he has really outdone himself by building a three-minute ride in his backyard called ‘Chamber of Souls.’

“The cart rotates from side to side,” Hoke said. “The animatronic driver is going to talk to you. There’s about seven scenes.”

You can stop by the ‘Chamber of Souls’ this weekend and check out the ride for free.

They will be open to the public on Saturday from 7 – 11 p.m., and Sunday and Monday, 7 - 10 p.m., weather permitting.

The Hoke home is located at 14791 Copper Penny Drive in Granger.

For more information, visit their Instagram page by clicking here.

Granger family haunted ride

