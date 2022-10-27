First Alert Forecast: Cold start in the 30s Thursday

Temperatures will be cold Thursday morning before warming back to near average in the afternoon. Shower chances return late Halloween weekend.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -THURSDAY: Cold Start. Few PM Clouds. Less wind! High 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. High 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY:

LONG RANGE: It will be dry but cooler heading through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s. More sunshine will be likely to end the week along with calmer winds. The next chance for showers will come Sunday evening into the first half of Halloween Monday. The latest data paints a DRY Trick-or-Treating forecast for Monday evening!

