Building in downtown LaPorte collapses
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A building in downtown LaPorte seemingly collapsed on Wednesday evening.
The event happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Lincolnway. According to the LaPorte City Fire Department, the building was under construction at the time.
No injuries have been reported.
