Building in downtown LaPorte collapses

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A building in downtown LaPorte seemingly collapsed on Wednesday evening.

The event happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Lincolnway. According to the LaPorte City Fire Department, the building was under construction at the time.

No injuries have been reported.

