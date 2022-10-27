Building in downtown LaPorte collapses

A building collapsed in downtown LaPorte.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A building in downtown LaPorte seemingly collapsed on Wednesday evening.

The event happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Lincolnway. According to the LaPorte City Fire Department, the building was under construction at the time.

No injuries have been reported.

