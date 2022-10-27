Berrien Springs man charged with arson in Coloma fire

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien Springs man has been charged in connection with a fire earlier this month in Coloma.

Officers with the Coloma Township Police Department responded to an explosion in the 200 block of Ellendale Drive back on Oct. 13. Police say a three-story apartment building had smoke coming out of the windows and a vehicle behind the building was on fire.

Officers were able to get all the residents out of the building safely. After the fire was extinguished, officers learned that a camera was pointed at the vehicle that was on fire.

Police determined that the fire to the vehicle was intentionally set by a male subject after watching the video. After a lengthy investigation and several interviews, he was identified as Glynn Miller Jr. of Berrien Springs.

An arrest warrant was issued for Miller on Oct. 19 for arson of a dwelling, arson of insured property, and malicious destruction of property from $1,000 to $25,000.

Police say Miller turned himself into the court on Monday, Oct. 24, and was arraigned and released on a $75,00 bond with GPS tether.

An exam will be held on Nov. 9 at the 5th District Court in St. Joseph.

