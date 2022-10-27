3 proposals on Michigan ballots this upcoming election

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Michigan voters will weigh in on three statewide ballot proposals that would amend the Michigan Constitution.

Proposal 1 would allow lawmakers to serve up to 12 years in the state legislature. They would be allowed to spend all those years in either the House or Senate.

Proposal 2 is a wide-ranging constitutional amendment that would affect elections. Voting “yes” would allow nine days of early in-person voting, add an absentee ballot box in every city, and allow clerks to accept outside donations to fund their elections.

Proposal 3 will decide the future of abortions. Voting “yes” would amend the state’s constitution to include protection for “reproductive freedom” and invalidate a 91-year-old ban.

To read the full language of each proposal, click here. Election Day is Nov. 8.

