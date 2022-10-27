1 dead, 3 injured after crash on U.S. 12 in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead, and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cass County.

Officers with the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department were called just after 4 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 12 near Island Drive. When they arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy front end damage and multiple victims with injuries.

Police say Ariel Villa, 27, of Nappanee was travelling westbound on U.S. 12 when his vehicle entered the eastbound lane. His vehicle struck another vehicle, driven by a 28-year-old from Elkhart, head on.

One passenger in the Elkhart driver’s vehicle was found in a ditch outside of the vehicle, but the driver and another passenger were entrapped inside the vehicle. Villa was also entrapped in his vehicle.

The Edwardsburg Fire Department and Clay Fire Rescue extricated the victims from the vehicles. Officials say Villa was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the other three individuals involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation. If you have any information regarding this crash, you’re asked to call the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department at 269-663-8444.

The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department was assisted on scene by the Edwardsburg Fire Department, Edwardsburg Ambulance Service, Clay Fire & Rescue, SEPSA Fire & Ambulance, SMCAS Ambulance Service, Michigan State Police, MedFlight of South Bend, Cass County Central Dispatch, MDOT and the Cass County Road Commission.

