Win streak has Buchanan confident heading into district semifinal at Constantine

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Dating back to the 2019 football season, the Buchanan Bucks have gone 3-6, 9-1, 3-6, and 8-1 so far this year.

Their ninth win could come in the district semifinals this Friday.

Because of the inconsistency, the Bucks have heard for a while that they’re not a good team. But now, they’re on a seven-game winning streak, and this comes after facing some of their toughest opponents at the end of the regular season.

At practice on Tuesday, the Bucks touched on taking that 8-1 record into the playoffs and believing they belong among the best.

“For a long time, we’ve been told we’re not a good team,” said Head Coach Mark Frey. “And getting these guys to believe, and lately when we’ve been playing quality opponents. We’re starting to see that belief out of our senior class especially, and we’re grinding out some quality wins.”

Linebacker Jack Ruth and quarterback Connor Legault agreed with Frey.

“All last year we heard it, and so we just put the work in in the weight room, played as a team, and just scored touchdowns offense,” Ruth said.

“Mentally, it was more for us to understand that we can do these things,” Legault said. “After beating good teams, we have to have the self-confidence and show out that we can do what we need to do.”

And speaking of tough opponents, the Bucks will face another one this Friday when they travel to Constantine to take on the 8-1 Falcons. To make things more interesting, Buchanan’s seniors remember getting knocked out of the playoffs by the Falcons two years ago.

Legault and Ruth spoke about facing them again and trying to get revenge.

“They’re definitely a good team, but we’re coming off what happened two years ago in the playoffs,” Legault said. “It’s definitely been sitting in our stomachs. Not good, so we’re definitely hungry and ready.

“Yeah, I think you can say there’s a little rivalry there in the way that we’re starting to get to know their team, and so we’re all just ready to go out there and play,” he added.

“It was kind of unexpected, but expected,” Ruth said. “We thought we were going to get Parchment or Watervliet, so getting Constantine right off the bat, we knew we were going to see them if we won our first game, so just get them out of the way first.”

The winner of Friday night’s matchup will face either Grand Rapids West Catholic or Watervliet in the district final next weekend. Kickoff on Friday is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.