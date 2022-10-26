Wednesday’s Child: Marcus needs a family

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Foster kids in need of adoption are looking for a stable, loving home. Grant Me Hope shared the story of 14-year-old Marcus in hopes of connecting him with new parents.

Marcus says Halloween is his favorite holiday.

“Halloween is one of my favorite holidays because number one you could take candy,” said Marcus. He admits he has a sweet tooth. But his favorite treat isn’t Halloween candy. It happens to be cookies!

He’s very good at coming up with new costumes because he’s a natural designer. His favorite thing to work on? Robots.

“I like to design robots. What I do in robotics, I like to design like joints and how they function,” said Marcus. “I usually do 3D designing.”

He wants to take his designs to the next level and help others.

“Well, my desire is to hopefully help the world with electronics and create things that would help firemen (and) police officers,” said Marcus. “I would like to do robotics as a future career.”

Marcus knows that new parents would help him make the next steps into college or an engineering career. He hopes someone is willing to give him a new home and adopt him.

“Well, honestly, my dream family is to have an animal, a mom and a dad and possibly a brother or sister,” said Marcus. “I would really like a father figure to teach me how to play ball properly and to just hang out.”

“The reason I want to have a family is because I think family is one of the most important things that you can have being able to have someone to look up to and to have someone that you can just trust and care about you,” said Marcus.

If you would like to learn more about Marcus or how to adopt from foster care, just click on this link to Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange or Grant Me Hope.

MARE > For Families > View Waiting Children

www.grantmehope.org

