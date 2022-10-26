Turkeys on the Table Challenge gets underway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Rising costs have made it hard for families to put food on the table.

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, even the Food Bank of Northern Indiana is facing increased costs. Turkey prices have increased 73 percent. And it’s harder than ever for them to provide turkeys for families this season.

Thanksgiving is all about food and family, so WNDU-TV, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, and our partners are joining forces for the Turkeys on the Table Challenge.

Your $20 donation will put a holiday turkey on a family’s table. And if you donate now, the Food Bank’s partners will match your donation as part of the Turkeys on the Table Challenge. So for every turkey you donate, two families will receive a turkey for the holiday.

This is home. And there’s no better time to help our neighbors in need. Please give to the Turkeys on the Table Challenge.

