South Bend youth discuss importance of voting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Why should you vote?”

That was the question posed to young South Benders at the Youth Using the Power of Their Voices event.

Taking place at the Charles Black Community Center, these future voters were given two weeks to research current voting practices and potential voting issues.

They were then asked a series of questions relating to voting, such as who should be able to vote, whether it should be mandatory, and should the process be modernized to include online voting or voting by mail.

Each youth member was asked the same questions, but like the democratic process, not everyone agrees on the right course of action.

City officials say it’s essential to get young people involved in decision-making, engage them in the community, and let them know their voices are being heard.

“I think that we can support our youth by becoming more engaged with them, to be able to listen,” said Karen White, council member at large for the South Bend Common Council. “A lot of times, we as adults, we think we have all the answers, and we need to sit down with our young people and hear some of their concerns and even ask them how do you think that we need to move forward in addressing some of these issues.”

Councilwoman White says more youth engagement events will be coming to the Charles Black Community Center. She also reminded the kids that we “can never forget that we have a voice, and we need to use it.”

American journalist Jen Mueller said, “the only way to find your voice is to use it.”

“We all need mentors, and I think that that to me is very important, something that we have to really recapture and go back to that foundation, said White. “And so, we need to ensure that we’re giving our youth the opportunity to grow and to develop, but also give them the foundation.”

The event comprised youth members from the Charles Black Community and the Martin Luther King Jr. Centers.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.