South Bend Rotary Club paints pinkies purple to end Polio

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Painting pinkies purple is a campaign that was started by the Rotary International Club to raise awareness and funds to eradicate Polio.

According to the South Bend Rotary Club, the identification to know whether a child had been vaccinated for polio was dipping their finger in purple dye.

That was how the club got their idea to paint the pinkies of donors purple.

This year, Notre Dame women’s basketball was involved, as the director of operations and assistant athletic director helped to paint the pinkies.

“Every dollar that Rotary raises, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation matches that by $2 and then all of that goes to partner with UNICEF and then that funds the vaccinations, the physicians, the equipment that’s needed and making sure the word is getting out... Because as long as there are cases, then every country in the world technically could be affected if someone travels across the borders,” said Becky Fletcher, the past president of South Bend’s Rotary Club.

The club told 16 News Now that since it started the campaign, rotary international has raised over $2 billion, and has helped to vaccinate more than 3 billion children, in 122 countries.

