‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr.’ headed to South Bend Civic Theatre

The South Bend Civic Theatre will be performing 'Rudolph The Red-nosed Reindeer, Jr.' in Dec. 2022.(South Bend Civic Theatre)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Christmas classic is headed to South Bend in December!

“Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr.” will be at the South Bend Civic Theatre from Dec. 2 to Dec. 18.

The play features all the iconic characters such as Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius, and more!

The production flyer for "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr."(South Bend Civic Theatre)

Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn’t feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him. Along his journey, he encounters fellow misfits, only to realize that home is where he has belonged the whole time. When a storm threatens to keep Santa’s sleigh from taking flight, it’s up to Rudolph to save Christmas!

For more information on showtimes and ticket prices, simply click here.

