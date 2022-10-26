Randolph Mini Park gets upgraded to Randolph Park

By Samantha Albert
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Randolph Mini Park has been renamed Randolph Park after improvements have expanded that outdoor space.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the park on Wednesday by South Bend Venues Parks and Arts along with city leaders and community members to honor the parks completion and renaming.

The project required removing a road and adding vacant property to expand the new park that now features new playground equipment, a basketball court, new seating, sidewalks, and more.

According to South Bend Venues Parks and Arts, these improvements will serve the neighborhood better.

“I mean, it was a very small, tried, tiny park. The playground equipment was falling apart and it was very underutilized. Not integrated into the neighborhood very well at all. We listened to the neighborhood. We heard their ideas, and we put together something that makes us all proud,” said Aaron Perri, South Bend VPA Executive Director.

According to Perri, this was just one of about 45 projects that South Bend VPA had completed over the last five years as part of their initiative to invest in South Bend’s Parks and Trails.

