One dead another injured after car-semi crash in Cass County

One is dead and another injured after a car-semi crash in Cass County.
One is dead and another injured after a car-semi crash in Cass County.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead and another is injured after a car-semi crash in Cass County on Wednesday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were called to a car vs. semi-truck crash at the intersection of Old M-205 and Autumn Drive around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. An initial investigation of the scene says the driver of the car turned in front of an eastbound semi-truck on M-205.

The driver of the car, identified as Andres Rivera, 24, of Elkhart, was transported to the hospital with injuries. The passenger in the car, Alexander Villalobos, 23, also of Elkhart, died at the scene. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor and seatbelts were worn at the time of the crash.

The case remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies include Porter Township Fire Department, SEPSA Ambulance Service, Edwardsburg Ambulance Service, and the Michigan State Police.

