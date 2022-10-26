Michigan City man charged with dealing meth after motorcycle chase leads to arrest

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man faces multiple charges including dealing methamphetamine after a motorcycle chase early Tuesday morning.

The suspect, identified as John Lowry, 48, faces one charge of dealing meth, two charges of resisting law enforcement, one charge of unlawful possession of a syringe, and one charge of marijuana possession.

According to the Michigan City Police Department, Lowry was traveling on a motorcycle in the 400 block of E. 10th Street without a license around 3:25 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers attempted to stop Lowry, who then proceeded to travel west before falling off his motorcycle at the intersection of W. 8th Street and Grant Avenue.

Lowry then fled on foot before authorities found him hiding behind a garage in the 200 block of Grant Avenue. At the time of his arrest, police claim he had narcotics and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Lowry was issued a $50,005 bond.

Lowery’s initial court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1, at 8:30 a.m.

