Michiana humane societies seeking adoptions, pet food donations

(MGN Online / Public Domain Pictures / Marc Dalmulder / CC BY 2.0)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Two humane societies in Michiana are asking for your help as they look to stock up on pet food and find homes for the furry friends who are currently housed in their shelters.

The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is asking for canned wet dog food, which is important for both picky eaters and administering medicine.

The shelter is also running out of space and has 114 dogs up for adoption.

For more information, visit humanesocietystjc.org. You can also call (574) 255-4726 or visit the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

Meanwhile, the Humane Society of Elkhart County needs your help, too.

The shelter’s kennels and cages are full. They need fosters and adopters right away.

The shelter is also asking for donations for all pet food brands.

For more information, visit elkharthumanesociety.org. You can also call (574) 475-4732 or visit the shelter at 54687 County Road 19 in Bristol.

