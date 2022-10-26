Michiana Crime Stoppers hosting ‘Fall Shredding Fundraiser’ this Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers is hosting its “Fall Shredding Fundraiser” this Saturday at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds.

The drive-thru event is happening from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. A $20 minimum donation is required in order to get your documents shredded.

Over 1,000 cars drove through the gates during Michiana Crime Stoppers’ spring shredding event, so they are hopeful for another great turnout to help more people reduce their risk of identity theft.

You’re asked to enter through Gate 7 (York Road).

