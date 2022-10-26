Michiana Crime Stoppers hosting ‘Fall Shredding Fundraiser’ this Saturday

The drive-thru event is happening from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The drive-thru event is happening from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.(Michiana Crime Stoppers)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers is hosting its “Fall Shredding Fundraiser” this Saturday at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds.

The drive-thru event is happening from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. A $20 minimum donation is required in order to get your documents shredded.

Over 1,000 cars drove through the gates during Michiana Crime Stoppers’ spring shredding event, so they are hopeful for another great turnout to help more people reduce their risk of identity theft.

You’re asked to enter through Gate 7 (York Road).

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Enrique Flores
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of brother in Goshen shooting
Ryan Wilemon was arrested after a robbery of a Dollar General Store in Granger, Ind.
Granger man arrested after robbery of Dollar General Store
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say

Latest News

It happened in 2200 block of Huron Street.
Apartment fire in South Bend leaves some without a home
Turkeys on the Table Challenge
Turkeys on the Table Challenge gets underway
Antonio Martinez
Suspect arrested in connection to South Bend apartment fire
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather