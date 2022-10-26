Medical Moment: The focused ultrasound used to treat Parkinson’s

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - 1,000,000 Americans are living with Parkinson’s disease.

And for some patients, a process called deep brain stimulation works to control the tremors.

Now, doctors are using focused ultrasound to target the area of the brain causing the problems.

Mark Witman’s hands are steady since he started showing Parkinson’s symptoms over 13 years ago.

“I was just favoring my one side and dragging my foot,” Witman recalled.

Medication controlled it at first, but eventually, for this lifetime Orioles fan, Parkinson’s put a damper on a 20-year-long tradition. Every year on opening day after the game...

“What we do is we watch Field of Dreams,” Witman explained. “If you’re familiar with the movie, at the end, father and son have a catch. It’s been getting tougher and tougher for me to throw and catch.”

Witman went to see neurologist Paul Fishman. Dr. Fishman recommended a non-invasive procedure called focused ultrasound. Doctors use MRI guidance to send ultrasonic soundwaves through the skull.

“When that sound energy hits the brain, it’s converted into heat,” Dr. Fishman said.

Eliminating the tiny tissue that’s causing the problem. Focused ultrasound is FDA-approved for one side of the brain, but Witman was part of a clinical trial performing the procedure on both sides.

“This particular research study demands that people do well for a six-month period before it’s a god to do the second side,” Dr. Fishman said.

“You could feel it immediately,” Witman said.

For Witman, this year’s tradition was better than years past.

“We had our catch, and right away, I knew, hey, I could throw,” Whitman declared.

A homerun for Witman and his family.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Wilemon was arrested after a robbery of a Dollar General Store in Granger, Ind.
Granger man arrested after robbery of Dollar General Store
Enrique Flores
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of brother in Goshen shooting
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Clorox is recalling several scented multi-surface cleaners marketed under the Pine-Sol brand...
Clorox recalls some Pine-Sol products over possible bacterial contamination

Latest News

Medical Moment: The focused ultrasound used to treat Parkinson's.
Medical Moment: The focused ultrasound used to treat Parkinson's
YWCA North Central Indiana honored a dozen area officers who’ve helped to prevent domestic...
Michiana police officers recognized for preventing domestic violence homicides
Many are getting into the spirit of Halloween, but how about an encounter with the actual...
A look inside the ‘haunted’ Birdsell Mansion in South Bend
The club says they're dipping their pinkies in purple dye – a symbol of polio vaccination.
Rotary Club continues fight against polio