Gov. Whitmer, Dixon square off in final debate ahead of November midterms

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WNDU) - The final debate before Michigan voters head to the polls happened on Tuesday at Oakland University.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer squared off against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

The two addressed several hot-button issues from Roe v. Wade, to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and the integrity of the 2020 election.

“She refuses to accept the outcome of the last election, she has not yet said she’ll accept the outcome of the next election, so when she says she’ll accept the will of the people, she is an election denier and has never, never has said that Joe Biden actually won this last election,” Whitmer said at one point in the evening.

“I would like to comment on Gretchen Whitmer and her demeanor tonight, coming after me calling me an election denier, we know that this is going to be the way the evening goes, but I’m wondering when she will say that she can’t run with Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist anymore because I would believe that he is also an election denier,” Dixon replied.

The latest CNN poll has Whitmer leading Dixon among likely voters narrowly at 52 to 46 percent.

