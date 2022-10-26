Flexsteel Industries agrees to pay for cleanup of EPA Superfund Site in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has agreed to pay for the cleanup of an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Superfund Site in Elkhart.

The Lane Street Ground Water Contamination Superfund Site (Lane Street Site) is located near the intersection of Lane Street and County Road 106.

According to the EPA, the site includes a plume of contaminated water that extends south to houses on Lane Street.

The Department of Justice says Flexsteel Industries will pay for the cleanup, as part of contamination coming from one of their old factories that used to be in that industrial park.

