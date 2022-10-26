Flexsteel Industries agrees to pay for cleanup of EPA Superfund Site in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has agreed to pay for the cleanup of an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Superfund Site in Elkhart.

The Lane Street Ground Water Contamination Superfund Site (Lane Street Site) is located near the intersection of Lane Street and County Road 106.

According to the EPA, the site includes a plume of contaminated water that extends south to houses on Lane Street.

The Department of Justice says Flexsteel Industries will pay for the cleanup, as part of contamination coming from one of their old factories that used to be in that industrial park.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Wilemon was arrested after a robbery of a Dollar General Store in Granger, Ind.
Granger man arrested after robbery of Dollar General Store
Enrique Flores
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of brother in Goshen shooting
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Clorox is recalling several scented multi-surface cleaners marketed under the Pine-Sol brand...
Clorox recalls some Pine-Sol products over possible bacterial contamination

Latest News

Arson arrest made in connection to apartment fire.
Arson arrest made in connection to apartment fire
Wednesday's Child: Marcus needs a family
Wednesday's Child: Marcus needs a family
Rotary Club paints pinkies
South Bend Rotary Club paints pinkies purple to end Polio
Shipping docks are closed to commercial vessels until further notice.
Emergency dredging needed at St. Joseph Harbor