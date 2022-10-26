First Alert Forecast: Soaking rain ends Wednesday morning; Much cooler

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Off and on rain through the morning commute. Becoming dry around lunchtime (noon). Peeks of sunshine return mid to late afternoon. Windy. High 50F with a feel-like temperature all day in the low 40s. Winds NW at 15 to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear & cold. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cold Start. Few PM Clouds High 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

LONG RANGE: It will be dry but cooler heading through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s. More sunshine will be likely to end the week along with calmer winds. The next chance for showers will come Sunday evening into the first half of Halloween Monday. The latest data paints a DRY Trick-or-Treating forecast for Monday evening!

