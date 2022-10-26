Emergency dredging needed at St. Joseph Harbor

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph Harbor needs emergency dredging due to drifting sand making the channel dangerously shallow.

Shipping docks are closed to commercial vessels until further notice.

St. Joseph Harbormaster Michael Moran told our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium that he’s working on a solution. Moran said he is in daily contact with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and shipping companies and has reached out to U.S. Rep. Fred Upton’s office to secure funding for emergency dredging.

So far, at least two freighters with raw materials have been turned away from the harbor. If dredging isn’t done soon, Moran said it could have an impact on construction projects in Michiana.

