Elkhart gears up for final ArtWalk of the year
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Elkhart is gearing up for the final ArtWalk of the year.
The event will take place Thursday, October 27 from 5 – 8 p.m.
Guests will be able to trick-or-treat down Main Street with local merchants.
At 5:20 and 5:50 p.m., there will be a special “Thriller” flash mob by Epic Dance Studios on Civic Plaza.
At 5:30, there will be a costume contest for the whole family.
And at 6 p.m., there will be a Lerner on the Lawn concert featuring the Larger Than Life band.
For more information on Thursday’s events, click here.
