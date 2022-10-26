Celebrity paranormal investigator Corbyn Bentley gives a tour of the haunted Birdsell Mansion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many are getting into the spirit of Halloween, but how about an encounter with the actual ghosts themselves in downtown South Bend?

There are no actors or performers on this haunted house tour, just the specters that call it home and your guide through it all, Michiana’s own Corbyn Bentley.

He’s taking people through what he deems the most haunted place in the Hoosier State, the Birdsell Mansion.

Our own Jack Springgate joined him on Wednesday to take a look for himself.

He says he knew something was up as soon as he walked in, and the lights started to flicker. Corbyn Bently goes all over the country as a celebrity paranormal investigator, and he says he had his first real encounter with spirits right here at the Birdsell mansion four years ago.

“Lucy, if you can hear me, turn that light back on—oh my God,” Bentley said.

That was his reaction when one of the spirits in the home did just what he asked.

That wasn’t even the creepiest thing that happened while Jack was at the Birdsell Mansion.

Built right before the turn of the 20th century, this home used to be a gathering place for some of South Bend’s most prominent families. In a sense, according to Bentley, it still is.

“The footsteps, the knocking, the shadow figures--It all kind of drew me in. I heard first a little girl; you’ll probably run into her today,” Bentley said.

Bentley uses this ghost box to give any spirits a channel to communicate through. Jack and Bentley talked to a little girl who lived here and owned a doll named Lucy.

They also tried to connect with one of the original inhabitants, Olive, who Bentley says he’s met face to face.

“When I made eye contact with her for the first time it a couple years ago, it was right here. She was standing about 10 feet tall, we made eye contact, and I literally cried. I could not believe my eyes. My friends were there, my heart was racing, and this thing has been traveling through portals, so this is her window, and I think she took this down.”

That’s right; he said there’s a portal in the house.

“I believe they’re coming through the portal in this room right here. I’ve actually had a spirit come from states away and interrupt one of my investigations,” Bentley said, showing Jack the portal.

Jack decided to see what his camera could capture alone in the basement with Lucy’s doll. It didn’t catch much at first, but when he came back--

“If you do this one thing, we’ll leave you alone-- OH!” Jack said.

“It shut your light off. Does it do that?” Bentley asked.

The light was new with a fully charged battery. Then, as Jack was getting ready to leave, Bentley tried to get Lucy to turn on the flashlight.

“I’ll give you some more candy if you turn it on. Oh, there it goes,” he said.

To claim your spot on the next tour, head to the events tab on the Haunted Birdsell Mansion Facebook page.

You can also try calling him at 574-218-9883.

