Woman dies after house fire in Benton Harbor

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One woman is dead after a house fire in Benton Harbor on Monday.

According to officials, the Benton Harbor Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire in the 800 block of LaSalle, on the city’s northside. BHDPS arrived on the scene near 2 p.m. and found a small house with thick smoke coming out.

First responders found a man outside the back door of the house, trying to gain entry. He then told those on scene that his wife was still inside.

Firefighters then located and retrieved the woman from inside the burning house. Life-saving measures were applied and the woman was air-lifted to a Kalamazoo hospital, where she later died.

The 66-year-old woman was just one day from her birthday. She would have been 67.

The man and woman have not been identified.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The State of Michigan Fire Marshal is assisting in the investigation.

