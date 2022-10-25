With 80% of homes at risk; St. Joe Health Dept. urges families to test children’s blood lead levels

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most of the homes in South Bend could be putting residents at risk for lead poisoning.

“Across the city of South Bend, 80% of the housing was built before 1980 which puts those properties at risk of having lead paint. Which is the greatest source of exposure to lead in our environment,” says Dr. Mark Fox, the Deputy Health Officer for the St. Joe Health Department.

With it being National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, the health department is reminding parents the importance of testing children’s blood lead levels.

“Children under the age of 7 are at the greatest risk, and that’s the population that we want to assess their risk and have them undergo blood lead testing,” Dr. Fox says.

That’s why the city of South Bend and the St. Joseph County Health Department held a press conference on Tuesday to preview Wednesday’s Lead Screening event, that will be held at the Studebaker School.

“The area where Studebaker school is located is census track 30, which is one of the highest risk areas in St. Joseph County. And that risk is determined by a combination of factors,” says Dr. Fox, including housing stock and poverty levels.

Wednesday’s Lead Screening event is primarily for kids in the Pre-K program at the Studebaker School, but after school from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the event will be open to anyone in the community under the age of 7.

Blood-lead tests will be done, and resources will be shared with families.

