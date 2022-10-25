Thousands attend ‘Cops & Goblins’ event at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Trick-or-treaters made their way to Four Winds Field Monday evening for the South Bend Police Department’s annual “Cops & Goblins” event.

It’s one of the police department’s favorite events because it’s an opportunity to connect with kids in a positive way.

110 tables were set up around the concourse of the stadium with lots of candy to choose from! There were also other resources for families.

“It’s a chance for us to connect to our community, says Ashley O’Chap, media liaison for the South Bend Police Department. “It’s a chance for our community to see our officers not on the scene of a crime. It’s a very approachable environment where they can have a lot of those good conversations.”

The event was free. Police handed out 8,000 tickets, with some 6,000 children attending.

