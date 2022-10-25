Teen sentenced to 60 years in prison for role in 2020 deadly Mishawaka shooting

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend teen was sentenced Tuesday to 60 years in prison for his role in a deadly shooting at Central Park in Mishawaka back in December 2020.

Tayshawn Malczynski, 18, was one of two teens who was arrested in the shooting that killed Vincenzo Trozzy, 18, of Osceola on Dec. 15, 2020. Joseph McFarland Jr. of Mishawaka, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was also shot and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

A jury found Malczynski guilty of attempted murder back in July. However, the jury was unable to come to a decision on whether he was guilty of any crimes associated with the death of Trozzy.

One month later, a judge conditionally accepted a plea to voluntary manslaughter. As part of the plea agreement, Malczynski also admitted to a firearm enhancement, and the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office agreed to dismiss Count II, attempted. robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Malczynski was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years for voluntary manslaughter, 35 years for attempted murder, and five years for the firearm enhancement. The sentences are to run consecutively.

Daniel Allen (St. Joseph County Jail)

Meanwhile, Daniel Allen, 18, of South Bend was also charged in connection to the shooting. According to charging documents, the shooting happened while Allen attempted to steal marijuana from Trozzy and McFarland.

According to MyCase, Allen was sentenced earlier this month to the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections for a period of 20 years, with credit for 637 days served prior after the court accepted a guilty plea agreement for attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

However, the court suspended 10 years of that sentence and placed Allen on seven years of probation. As part of that probation, Allen must serve four years through St. Joseph County Community Corrections.

