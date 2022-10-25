South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program to begin Oct. 31

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program will begin Monday, Oct. 31, and will run through Dec. 5.

City crews will make two passes to collect leaves from neighborhoods, street by street, based on the schedule available here. Residents will not need to call to request a pickup.

All dates on the schedule are weather permitting and subject to change. For the most up-to-date schedule, click on the link posted above.

Residents are asked to follow these guidelines for the Fall ReLeaf program.

Leaves need to be raked to the tree lawn area, NOT into the street, by 6:00 a.m. on the pickup date to ensure they are picked up.

Leaves need to be free of sticks, trash and other debris or they may not be picked up.

Cars should not be parked on top or in front of leaf piles along curb lines, as this hampers leaf collection.

Leaf burning is prohibited and is a violation of City ordinance.

Residents participating in the City’s Yard Waste program can also put leaves in yard waste bins. The program offers weekly collection and runs through the week of Nov. 28. If you have any questions, call 311.

