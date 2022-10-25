South Bend Fire Department receives new drone equipment

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department has a new tool to help save lives!

On Tuesday, the department unveiled their new drone for the first time! In attendance were several drone manufacturers who showed off their latest gadgets and software.

Drones can be used for much more than just taking pictures. In fact, these devices might help save your life someday.

“Currently, we use these drones for every aspect of our job,” said Capt. Ryan Bauer, a drone operations coordinator. “From public education, public safety, investigating, structure fires, missing persons, hazmat. It’s a big compliment to our special ops teams, our tactical rescue teams, our swift-water rescue teams, all that stuff.”

Capt. Bauer said these drones can stream live video to command vehicles, helping coordinate rescue operations and firefighting missions.

