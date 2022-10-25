Safety reminders ahead of Halloween

Halloween Safety Reminders
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The countdown to Halloween is on, and first responders are making sure it’s a safe and happy holiday for everyone.

Dave Cherrone, retired Clay Fire Marshal, said it’s important to always have an adult tag along while trick-or-treating, and it’s a good idea to only go to homes you know.

Make sure kids are able to be seen in the dark, either by holding flashlights or wearing glow-sticks.

And when your kids bring home candy, make sure you check everything before they eat it.

“If you’re going to a relative’s home and you know they always bake pumpkin cookies or whatever, that’s one thing,” Cherrone said. “But, if you get home and you empty that container out and you see that you have some homemade things from places you don’t know, then just set those off to the side.”

And if your child is using costume makeup, it’s a good idea to check the back of the packaging to make sure there are no toxic ingredients.

