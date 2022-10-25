Registration for Christmas assistance programs underway at Kroc Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thousands of families across St. Joseph County will need support to get through a challenging holiday season.

But thanks to the generosity of our community, The Salvation Army Kroc Center will be able to help those families.

Members of public got a chance to start registering for Christmas assistance programs at the Kroc Center Monday.

More than 150 volunteers will help register more than 1,000 families to receive food, gifts, and clothes during events this December.

“We have so many families in need, especially this year coming out of the pandemic,” says Jan Marable, family resource director at The Salvation Army Kroc Center. “If you to go the grocery store, everything is so expensive. Gas is so expensive. So, families are in greater need this year than they have in the past years.”

There is still time to register for the Christmas assistance programs. Volunteers can help you at the Kroc Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day this week through Saturday, Oct. 29.

