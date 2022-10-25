Mishawaka mayor’s youth council seeking donations for annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka mayor’s youth advisory council is asking for donations for their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.

They’re looking for food items such as canned green beans, instant potatoes, gravy, and boxed stuffing. They’re also looking for aluminum foil and disposable foil turkey pans to help families prepare Thanksgiving.

Last year, they were able to provide 75 families with dinner and are hoping to do the same this year.

You can drop donations off at City Hall, the Wastewater and Water Department and Central Services.

