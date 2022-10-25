Mishawaka Mayor’s Office unveils new ‘Youth Advisory Council Room’

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Mayor’s Office unveiled the Youth Advisory Council’s new meeting room in city hall with a ribbon-cutting.

Current and former members of the Youth Council came out to city hall to see their work be brought to life.

The room will be used as a place for the Youth Council to meet, relax, and discuss strategies for future projects.

This is the 10th year that Mayor David Wood has worked with the group.

“The mayor is apart of our council he meets with us and we do projects to help our community,” said Justin Anderson, the president of the Mishawaka Youth Advisory Council. “And this year we were thinking of designing a corner right next to city hall and kind of bring a little life to the downtown area. Last year we designed this room and so we’re going to be taking up projects such as that and raise a little money for those projects.”

The Youth Council is currently in its 19th year aiding the Mishawaka Mayor’s Office.

