Mishawaka Mayor’s Office unveils new ‘Youth Advisory Council Room’

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Mayor’s Office unveiled the Youth Advisory Council’s new meeting room in city hall with a ribbon-cutting.

Current and former members of the Youth Council came out to city hall to see their work be brought to life.

The room will be used as a place for the Youth Council to meet, relax, and discuss strategies for future projects.

This is the 10th year that Mayor David Wood has worked with the group.

“The mayor is apart of our council he meets with us and we do projects to help our community,” said Justin Anderson, the president of the Mishawaka Youth Advisory Council. “And this year we were thinking of designing a corner right next to city hall and kind of bring a little life to the downtown area. Last year we designed this room and so we’re going to be taking up projects such as that and raise a little money for those projects.”

The Youth Council is currently in its 19th year aiding the Mishawaka Mayor’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police investigating suspicious deaths in Cass County
Ezra Kipruto Kogei
Goshen College mourns loss of student-athlete who died from injuries suffered in crash
St. Joseph Co., Mich. man hurt in deadly crash
Florida man killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road
South Bend Police are responding to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania...
Teen identified as victim in deadly South Bend shooting

Latest News

Mishawaka Mayor’s Office unveils new ‘Youth Advisory Council Room’
Mishawaka Mayor's Office unveils new 'Youth Advisory Meeting Room'
One woman dead after a house fire in Benton Harbor.
Woman dies after house fire in Benton Harbor
Woman dies after house fire in Benton Harbor.
Woman dies after house fire in Benton Harbor
New Prairie public meeting for transgender students