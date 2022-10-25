Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of brother in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting this past weekend in Goshen.

Police say Enrique Flores, 21, of Goshen was arrested Monday night on the preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection to the Saturday morning shooting in a parking lot in the 1400 block of Elkhart Road.

His brother, Hector Flores, 24, remains in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

Police say this shooting was an isolated incident involving brothers.

