‘Lipsync with Our Stars’ returns Friday to help the Center for the Homeless

By Samantha Albert
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time since 2019, “Lipsync with Our Stars” is coming back to the Hilton Garden Inn.

12 groups will compete for your vote this Friday at 6 p.m. The event features a buffet dinner, cash bar, and a guaranteed night of laughter and entertainment.

“It’s a chance for our friends from the community to come together and not talk about people experiencing homlessness, but lip sync about it,” said Steve Camilleri, the executive director of the Center for the Homeless. “Some folks have seen Jimmy Fallon do it, some people have seen the show on Spike TV, so it’s a little bit of a mix between the two. And uh, folks are gonna come out Friday night, lip sync be in costumes, dance a little bit, all to raise money for the guests at the center.”

It’s for a great cause too!

All the money raised will help those struggling with homelessness in Michiana.

