Granger man arrested after robbery of Dollar General Store

Ryan Wilemon was arrested after a robbery of a Dollar General Store in Granger, Ind.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a man was arrested after robbing a Dollar General Store.

According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, 44-year-old Ryan Wilemon, of Granger, was arrested after robbing the Dollar General Store in the 13100 block of State Road 23.

A store employee told authorities on scene she had been robbed by a masked suspect with a knife around 8:40 a.m. After an extensive search with county police, authorities were able to locate the suspect.

“I want to acknowledge and commend our officers who made a quick discovery of the suspect and then were able to find evidence needed to tie him to this robbery,” Sheriff Bill Redman said in a press release. “It was a team effort by the first officers on scene and our detectives who did the follow-up needed. Great job by all.”

Wilemon was booked in the St. Joseph County Jail.

