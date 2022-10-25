Granger man arrested after robbery of Dollar General Store

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a man was arrested after robbing a Dollar General Store.

According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, 44-year-old Ryan Wilemon, of Granger, was arrested after robbing the Dollar General Store in the 13100 block of State Road 23.

A store employee told authorities on scene she had been robbed by a masked suspect with a knife around 8:40 a.m. After an extensive search with county police, authorities were able to locate the suspect.

“I want to acknowledge and commend our officers who made a quick discovery of the suspect and then were able to find evidence needed to tie him to this robbery,” Sheriff Bill Redman said in a press release. “It was a team effort by the first officers on scene and our detectives who did the follow-up needed. Great job by all.”

Wilemon was booked in the St. Joseph County Jail.

