First Alert Forecast: Tracking Heavy Rain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Starting out the morning dry. The showers remain scattered and lighter during the afternoon. During the evening, periods of rain that could be heavy at times will be likely. The rain continues into the overnight hours. It will be very windy throughout the day, winds gusting to 30 miles per hour from time to time. Rainfall could reach close to an inch for some parts of Michiana. High of 69 degrees. Winds S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Periods of rain will continue overnight as the breeze remains. Heavy rain could create ponding on the roadways. Showers will linger into the morning. Very damp evening ahead. Temperatures will be dropping into the lower 50s overnight. Low of 50 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain early with showers lingering into the morning commute. Most of the rain showers will move out of Michiana by noon. The clouds will clear quickly heading through the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler and it will be very breezy throughout the day. High of 54 degrees. Winds NW 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: The sunshine will stick around through the end of the week as high-pressure slides into the area behind the system. Highs will only be in the middle to upper 50s throughout the day. Keeping a light breeze out of the north and west. Very calm and pleasant end to the week. High of 55 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: It will be dry but cooler heading through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s. More sunshine will be likely to end the week along with calmer winds. The next chance for showers will come on Halloween, something to keep a close eye on if you have any parties planned or you plan to head out Trick-or-Treating! Temperatures will continue to stay much cooler through the beginning of November with limited rain chances. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, October 24th, 2022

Monday’s High: 75

Monday’s Low: 59

Precipitation: Trace

