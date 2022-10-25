‘Cleats for a Cause’ auction ends Oct. 31

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can still bid for the special edition cleats the Fighting Irish football team wore during Saturday’s home game against UNLV.

The Notre Dame football team’s brand-new initiative “Cleats for a Cause” supports and raises money for local non-profits, including: the YMCA of Greater Michiana, Cultivate Food Rescue, the Boys and Girls Club of St. Joseph County, and the South Bend Center for the Homeless.

The cleats are being auctioned off right now, with funds going toward each group.

The auction will end next Monday, Oct. 31.

For more information on “Cleats for a Cause,” click here.

