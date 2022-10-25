Bernadette Scholars take part in indoor football game at Marian High School

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Bernadette Scholars played an epic game of football Tuesday at Marian High School!

It’s a program for students focused on the specialized needs of each child in their physical education class. This indoor football match-up was all-inclusive, with the entire school getting involved.

It all aligns with their huge Spirit Night Celebration where the blue team and the white team compete for points before the year-end event.

“They have been practicing, going over rules,” said Allison Bailey, organizer of Bernadette Scholars Sports Games. “They may know more play patterns than I do right now.

“It’s just a way for students to get together, have fun, and support each other,” she added.

The Bernadette Scholars take part in events like these once a month. It all started Monday after they played kickball.

