18-year-old running for South Bend School Board seat

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A teenager who began the year in a South Bend school classroom, hopes to end it by winning a seat in the South Bend Community School Corporation boardroom.

Gabriel Kempf is one of four candidates running for the District 2 school board seat.

He is probably the only one raising cash for yard signs through a GoFundMe account.

Kempf is a lifelong South Bend resident and a 2022 graduate of Riley High School.

He is 18 years old, which is old enough to run for the school board, but not old enough to serve on it. The school corporation’s own policy requires that its members be 21 or older.

“With being a recent product of South Bend schools, I have personally went through and had to overcome the struggles in learning loss of the COVID 19 pandemic. I think out-of-school learning is a very good tool and something our corporation needs to look at incorporating more in our intermediate and elementary schools. Out-of-school learning saved me from COVID,” Kempf told 16 News Now.

Kempf wants all school stakeholders to feel represented. “I think our community feels very not included. They’re not at the table, they don’t feel that they have a voice within the decision making and so I think it’s very important to start bringing more of our community involved in our generational impactful decisions.”

School Board President John Anella tells 16 News Now that the board has taken no action at this point, but that “if the candidate were to win the board would have to discuss options.”

The policy regarding the age of board members has been in effect since 2012.

