18-year-old motorcyclist seriously hurt after crashing into utility pole in Kosciusko County

(ARC Images)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash Monday night in Kosciusko County.

It happened just before 8:10 p.m. in the area of E. 450 N. and N. 375 E.

Police say the motorcyclist was traveling east on 450 when her 50cc class B motorcycle left the roadway and struck an REMC utility pole. She was ejected from the motorcycle.

Police say she was not wearing a helmet or any other safety gear, and she was airlifted to a hospital due to “incapacitating injuries.”

The Kosciusko County F.A.C.T, team is investigating the crash.

Responding agencies included the Kosciusko County Sheriff, Pierceton Fire Department, Lutheran EMS, and Lutheran Air Ambulance.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police investigating suspicious deaths in Cass County
Florida man killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road
St. Joseph Co., Mich. man hurt in deadly crash
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

Latest News

The countdown to Halloween is on, and first responders are making sure it’s a safe and happy...
Safety reminders ahead of Halloween
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Tracking Heavy Rain
110 tables were set up around the concourse of the stadium with lots of candy to choose from!
Thousands attend ‘Cops & Goblins’ event at Four Winds Field
110 tables were set up around the concourse of the stadium with lots of candy to choose from!
Thousands attend ‘Cops & Goblins’ event at Four Winds Field