18-year-old motorcyclist seriously hurt after crashing into utility pole in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash Monday night in Kosciusko County.

It happened just before 8:10 p.m. in the area of E. 450 N. and N. 375 E.

Police say the motorcyclist was traveling east on 450 when her 50cc class B motorcycle left the roadway and struck an REMC utility pole. She was ejected from the motorcycle.

Police say she was not wearing a helmet or any other safety gear, and she was airlifted to a hospital due to “incapacitating injuries.”

The Kosciusko County F.A.C.T, team is investigating the crash.

Responding agencies included the Kosciusko County Sheriff, Pierceton Fire Department, Lutheran EMS, and Lutheran Air Ambulance.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.