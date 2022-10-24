Ziker Cleaners celebrates remodel, automation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ziker Cleaners is showing off its newly remodeled store in downtown South Bend.

The remodel includes a new, fully automated drop-off and pick-up service. It’s located at their store at 625 E. Jefferson Blvd. in downtown South Bend.

Ziker Cleaners has been a staple of life in Michiana since 1917.

“To have the support of the city and to get a little public funding, which doesn’t happen every so often with a little family business like ours, it just brought more energy to the project, so we are really excited to partner with the city and they were able to help us out,” Owner David Ziker said.

Monday was a star-studded ribbon cutting, with even Mayor James Mueller in attendance!

