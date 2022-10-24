USPS honoring late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with stamp

USPS created a stamp honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020), the 107th Supreme Court Justice of the United States.(United States Postal Service via usps.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as “an icon of American culture” with a stamp in the new year.

The design, unveiled on Monday, is a painted portrait based on a photo of Ginsburg in a black robe with an intricate white collar, which became her trademark.

“After beginning her career as an activist lawyer fighting gender discrimination, Justice Ginsburg became a respected jurist whose important majority opinions advancing equality and strong dissents on socially controversial rulings made her a passionate proponent of equal justice,” the agency said in its announcement.

Ginsburg died in 2020 at the age of 87. The newly unveiled first-class “forever” stamp of the liberal icon will be available for purchase in 2023, although officials did not mention a specific date. A first-class stamp currently costs 60 cents, a price that will rise to 63 cents on Jan. 22, 2023.

