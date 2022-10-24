Portion of North Shore Drive in South Bend closed for installation of new guardrail

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of North Shore Drive in South Bend is now closed for the next two weeks as crews install a new guardrail.

The closure is in effect from Parkovash Avenue to Iroquois Street. The detour routes are Michigan Street or Angela Boulevard.

This closure is expected to last until Nov. 7, weather permitting.

