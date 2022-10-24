Over a dozen local high school marching bands advance to semi-state
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?
How about more than a dozen high school marching bands advancing in the state competition?
13 bands from across Michiana qualified for semi-state after performing at regionals on Oct. 15:
- Goshen High School- Crimson Marching Band
- Elkhart High School- Pride of Elkhart
- Penn High School- The Penn Marching Kingsmen
- Plymouth High School- Pride of Plymouth
- Northridge High School - Northridge Raider Band
- Concord Community High School- Concord Marching Minutemen
- John Glenn High School- Falcon Pride
- Jimtown High School- Jimtown Marching Band
- Fairfield High School- The Marching Pride
- NorthWood High School- NorthWood Red Regiment
- Knox Community High School- Redskin Brigade
- Whitko Jr/Sr High School- The Whitko Marching Pride
- Bremen High School- The Marching Braves
Now, they’re getting ready for the Indiana State School Music Association’s “Open Class Semi-State Festival.”
It will be held at four central Indiana high schools on Saturday, Oct. 29. This week’s competition will determine the top 10 bands that will represent each class at the 49th Indiana State Marching Band Finals.
The finals will be held on Nov. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Good luck to all our Michiana marching bands as they prepare for their performances this week!
