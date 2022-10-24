Over a dozen local high school marching bands advance to semi-state

(WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about more than a dozen high school marching bands advancing in the state competition?

13 bands from across Michiana qualified for semi-state after performing at regionals on Oct. 15:

Goshen High School- Crimson Marching Band

Elkhart High School- Pride of Elkhart

Penn High School- The Penn Marching Kingsmen

Plymouth High School- Pride of Plymouth

Northridge High School - Northridge Raider Band

Concord Community High School- Concord Marching Minutemen

John Glenn High School- Falcon Pride

Jimtown High School- Jimtown Marching Band

Fairfield High School- The Marching Pride

NorthWood High School- NorthWood Red Regiment

Knox Community High School- Redskin Brigade

Whitko Jr/Sr High School- The Whitko Marching Pride

Bremen High School- The Marching Braves

Now, they’re getting ready for the Indiana State School Music Association’s “Open Class Semi-State Festival.”

It will be held at four central Indiana high schools on Saturday, Oct. 29. This week’s competition will determine the top 10 bands that will represent each class at the 49th Indiana State Marching Band Finals.

The finals will be held on Nov. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Good luck to all our Michiana marching bands as they prepare for their performances this week!

